Bayelsa boat mishap: Rescuers recover two corpses

Uganda: Man drowning after boat accident

…deckhand missing

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Two bodies have been recovered from the local passengers boat that capsized on Thursday along the Yenagoa-Brass waterways in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was however learned that one of the deckhands whose identity could not be immediately ascertained is still missing.

A source who spoke anonymously told our correspondent that the recovered bodies were identified as one Mrs B. Romeo and Ms. Ayebatorudigiyo Amakiri.

He said the bodies of the victims were recovered, Friday afternoon, while that of the deckhand was still missing.

The ill-fated local boat- MV Tari which is used in conveying passengers and goods was heading to Okpoama on the Atlantic coast when tragedy struck.

According to witnesses, the boat was fully loaded with passengers and goods worth millions of naira when it capsized near Okoroma in Nembe.

The incident occurred at about 1:30pm at a sharp bend along the winding waterways.

“The bodies of the victims were recovered this (Friday) afternoon while the whereabouts of one of the boat deckhand remain unknown,” the source said.