Bayelsa APC primaries: Daumiebi rejects results, calls for cancellation

Says election heavily compromised

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

One of the six governorship aspirants who took part last Friday governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Mr Festus Daumiebi, has rejected the results of the election, saying the process “was undermined, marred by irregularities and heavily compromised.”

Daumiebi, who walked out of the collation centre at the state party secretariate on Saturday while the results were being announced, in a statement in Yenagoa, Sunday, called for the cancellation of the exercise.

His words: “Notice is hereby given to the general public, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and the National Executive Council that I Festus Daumiebi Sunday, Governorship aspirant of the APC do reject in its entirety what was announced as the result of the party primary election.

“Let it be known that on Friday the 14th of April 2023 some card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress turned out at various wards to cast their vote in what was promised to be a free, fair and credible primary election.

“They waited all day but sadly there was no election in the wards across the State as officials of the party who were sent to conduct the election failed to turn up. Neither were their electoral materials seen in the said Wards.

“In selected places they tried to pass off a simulation of an election, the process was undermined, marred by irregularities and heavily compromised. Party officials failed to abide by the party guidelines and agreed processes. Upon reaching the Party secretariat on Saturday 15th April, I was shocked to observe that ‘heavy numbers have been concocted for their preferred aspirant and then a return was made in the open as programmed.

“Nevertheless, let me express my profound appreciation to all those who worked tirelessly for the new Bayelsa project. Though you were deprived of the opportunity to vote do not despair. I urge you to remain calm and law-abiding as we shall explore all legal means to challenge the outcome.”

According to the results announced by the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Returning Officer, Maj. Gen. A. T. Jibrin, retd, Chief Sylva polled a total of 52,061 votes to emerge winner, Chief Joshua Maciver 2,078 votes, with the former Governor elect Chief David Lyon, got 1,582 votes. Prof Ongoebi Etebu Maureen, got 1271, Ogomade Isikima Johnson polled 584 votes, while Mr.Festus Daumiebi polled 557 votes.