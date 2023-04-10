Bauchi APC youths pass no-confidence vote on Party Chair

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A group under the aegis of “Concerned All Progressives Congress APC Youth Progressive Movement” has passed a vote of no confidence on the Bauchi state APC Chairman, Alh. Babayo Aliyu, and consequently called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to urgently look into the affairs of the Bauchi state chapter of the party.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Abdullahi Dauda Little who signed a letter to that effect recalled that the group had after the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections written Adamu on the “need to look into the affairs of Bauchi State APC to nip in the bud the turbulence brewing to avert the mistakes of the post-election in other to make redress in the coming Gubernatorial and House of Assembly election”.

According to the group, the greatest challenge faced by Tinubu in his journey to the presidency “was neither from the dead Peoples Democratic Party nor the Labour Party but from within our own party”.

“Individuals in high offices used their offices to undermine our party using all kinds of methods. First, they tried to stop you from contesting by claiming that there was a consensus candidate. When that failed, they developed other strategies including deceiving President Muhammadu Buhari into signing a policy which caused fuel scarcity and imposed a harsh economic policy under the guise of a cashless economy on Nigerians.

“Nigerians almost punished our party for this during the last election but most Nigerians saw through this plan that the policies were targeted at destroying our party’s chances of retaining power but thank God, through your doggedness, together with the support of loyal party members and Nigerians, you are president-elect for all Nigerians.

“We, in Bauchi want to particularly draw your attention to the serious anti-party activities of individuals you trusted to mobilize the party to victory. We hereby bring to your attention the activities of three leaders including Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, a former Deputy Governor of our State, Hon Nura Manu Soro, and the party Chairman.

“Each of these men for reasons best known to them betrayed the party, your trust, and the aspirations of our governorship candidate Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

“The people of Bauchi had looked forward to the return of the APC administration but these leaders through their actions and inactions dashed their hopes through various acts of sabotage.

“They refused to campaign for the party either in secret or in the open, those who you entrusted with party logistics failed to deploy them for mobilization. This led to a lot of handicaps for our members.

“We will advise sir, that you look closely at those who want to come close to you to promote anti-people policies to destroy your administration’s plan for a better Nigeria.

“We also encourage you to ensure that the party for which you are the undisputed leader, takes action against all those involved in sabotaging our party during the last elections, to encourage loyal party members to remain loyal to the party at all times”.