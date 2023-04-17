Basketmouth will not apologise for anything – Comedian AY

Comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as AY Makun, has revealed that colleague Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth is not the type that apologises.

Recall both comedians have been having a go at each other over the past few weeks with accusations and counter-accusations of wrongdoing off their longstanding feud.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideowo, AY shed more light on the protracted feud with Basketmouth.

He said “Something happened that in the history of my knowing Bright Okpocha, he will not bring himself to the level of apologising to you for anything

“A while ago, he posted about how people go online to show off cars and other things they just bought.

“Incidentally, I posted a ride I got my wife two days to that tweet, so people went on his page and were like

“This must be referring to AY” and for the first time, while I was in London, Bright called me and was like, “Guy, see wetin I dey hear o, people are relating what I posted to you, it has nothing to do with you.” I was so happy; I mean he practically called me.

“ I appreciated the fact that he called, which is very rare. He will never stoop that low. So when the master called, I was happy. My believed was that call would have formed the balance that I have been craving for us to have”

“So when I came back to Nigeria, he was having his show so I called him that this your show that you are having, incidentally is the same day I am doing Port Harcourt but we could do like a skit idea and all that all the voice notes is still on my phone, he said he would think about it and we would see how we will get back, because the servant was still willing to serve the master.

“Long story short e no reach 2- 3 weeks master just waka pass me for event, so he has programmed himself to see me and by extension it has translated to some other people, if they are on my platform, or his platform, you can’t come this way, if you come this way just kiss it bye-bye except you are extraordinarily talented and he needs you then he can forgo principles and what have you and have that person come onboard.”