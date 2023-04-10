Barcelona vs Girona: Important to go 15 points clear – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has stressed the importance of his team going 15 points clear when they take on Girona on Monday.

The league leaders are currently 12 points above Real Madrid with a game in hand against Girona.

Real Madrid dented further their chances of overtaking Barcelona at the summit of the table when they lost 3-2 to Villareal on Saturday.

“We depend on ourselves, tomorrow it’s very important to get the distance of 15 points. Nothing will be done but it would be a spectacular distance. I’m not interested in what Madrid do or don’t. I’m interested in what happens to us.

“I wouldn’t take it for granted because they [Real Madrid] would still have 16 points to win. When the League is won we’ll celebrate but nothing has been won, we have to win it and tomorrow is a very good test to react and get three points.”

“We want to be champions and tomorrow would be another step forward. It would give us a very important margin. It will be a complicated game, Míchel is working very well, it will cost us for sure, with the help of the fans and playing at home, with the defeat of Madrid it motivates us even more to win”.