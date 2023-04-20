Barcelona ready to offer Messi two-year deal

Barcelona’s pursuit of Lionel Messi’s return hasn’t shrunk a bit as they are now ready to pay him €13 million annually on a two-year contract.

Despite warnings from La Liga on their financial situation, Barca are prepared to return the Ballon d’Or winner to his ‘home’.

They are in no position to offer a cosmic salary like Messi’s last contract before he left for Paris Saint Germain in 2021, which paid about €100 million a year.

Barça plan to find an agreement that will see him at Camp Nou until 2025.

Reports from Goal stated that a clause for the forward will be available in case he decides to leave in 2024.

Meanwhile, La Liga president, Javier Tebes had warned the table toppers that bringing the World Cup winner back will not be an easy move following the club’s financial status.

“Today, he could not (be registered in La Liga), but there is still time,”

“We’re not going to change the rules of financial control approved by the clubs to register Messi… even if it would be our wish that he returns to our league.”