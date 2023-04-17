Barau as Senate President best for APC; Tinubu, Nigeria — APC N’West youth

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress, APC Northwest Youth has said that making senator Jibrin Barau from Kano state the next senate president will be good for the All ProgressivesCongress(APC), the President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the country in general.

The APC youth wing described Barau as a lawmaker with vast experience, whose emergence as the leader of the senate would mark the beginning of progress in Tinubu’s administration.

A statement by APC Northwest Youth leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed, he said Barau will work hand in hand with the president-elect, Tinubu to ensure speedy passage of bills that will propel the growth and development of the country.

“In as much as there are checks and balance of power, the relationship between the presidency and the senate needs to be cordial in order to pass necessary bills without delays and resolve issues of national importance.”

” It is heartwarming to note that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in history has to remain someone who doesn’t make decisions based on sentiment, but rather on merit and competence.”

“Judging from the perspective of the APC as a party in terms of zoning the seat of the senate president, Northwest deserves to produce the next senate president – Religious background should not prevent Barau Jibrin from Kano to become the next senate president, as he is competent.”

“The National Assembly arrangement and scheme of work is not based on religious or ethnic sentiment, but rather based on competence. Barau Jibrin from Kano has all it takes to lead the Senate. We believe he will work hand in hand with the country led by Ahmed Tinubu to foster growth and development. In as much as there are checks and balances of power, the relationship between the presidency and the Senate needs to be cordial in order to pass necessary bills and resolve national based issues. “

“Let’s also remember that the bulk of votes coming from the entire South East is not up to what Kano produced to make Tinubu president-elect. And that is why Barau deserves the senate president seat He is from Kano. Highest ranking Senator (4th timer) and has given a whopping 220,000 votes for Asiwaju & APC in the last election. Nearly twice the votes we got from the entire South East zone and one-third that of the South South.

“Supporting him as the next Senate President is in the best strategic interest of our party, the APC,” Mohammed said.