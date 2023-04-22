Bandits release four abducted FGC Yauri students in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Four out of the remaining eleven girls of FGC Yauri have been released by armed bandits.

Their release was confirmed by one Salim Muhammad, Chairman of parents committee of the remaining 11 eleven girls still in captivity.

According to him, for the past three months, the committee headed by him have reached out to well meaning Nigerians for assistance and they have been able to gather the monies and secured the release of the four girls.

He explained that, the girls have been transmitted to Kebbi government house for examination while parents of the remaining 7 are still in the bush negotiating with bandits for their release, though he refused to disclose the amount paid as ramson saying till the remaining seven are released.

One of the parents expressed gratitude to Allah for securing their release, saying for the past three months she hadn’t slept, and at a point she couldn’t walk due to lack of sleep and phycological trauma she has been passing through since her daughter was abducted by bandits.

When contacted the Kebbi state police image maker SP Nafiu Abubakar said that they are yet to be notified on the development but promised to get back to us soon.

Recall that about four years ago armed bandits stormed FGC Birnin Yauri and abducted at least one hundred students including a teacher at Yauri.