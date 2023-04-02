Bandits invade female hostel, kidnap students in Zamfara 

Bandits have invaded a female hostel of the Federal University, located in Sabon Gida village in Bungudu, Gusau, Zamfara State, on Sunday.

The criminals broke into the rented female hostel of the university where they locked up the two civilian guards.

They also dispossessed them of their mobile phones before abducting two female students of Microbiology Department of the university.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the police Tactical Team was deployed to the scene.

However, they did not meet the assailants who had already fled with the victims to a yet to be identified destination.

He said the Commissioner of Police had further deployed reinforcement to complement the ongoing rescue operation.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore is appealing for continuous support from members of the public to enable the police succeed in the rescue mission,” Shehu said.