Bandits insist on payment of N100m ransom for release of 56 abductees

•Threaten to eliminate them soon

•10 secondary school students kidnapped in Kaduna

By Wole Mosadomi, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Minna

Bandits, who kidnapped about 60 persons from Adunu and Kwagana communities in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, a few weeks ago, have insisted on collecting N100 million ransom to release the 56 villagers still in captivity.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna State, bandits have abducted 10 students from Government Day Secondary School, in Awon, Kachia LGA of the state.

In Niger State, the bandits had demanded N200 million ransom to release victims, before it was negotiated to N100 million.

It will be recalled that for failure to meet the payment deadline, the bandits last week executed five of the abductees, to show their seriousness and insistence on their demand and also gave only one week from the day of execution to pay the ransom or the 56 villagers in captivity would be killed.

The bandits released three of the women after they were repeatedly raped to inform the communities of the execution of the five people while holding their husbands back in captivity until payment was made.

Meanwhile, concerned youths from the communities affected have sent Safe Our Soul to Governor Abubakar Bello to come to their rescue in securing the release of their people.

The youths said it was the only government that can secure the release of their people as it was beyond their powers.

“The second deadline set by the bandits for the payment of the ransom expires in a few days. Urgent intervention by the government for the release of the victims has become very necessary,” they said.

Bandits abduct 10 secondary school students in Kaduna

Meanwhile, in a statement, yesterday, Samuel Aruwan, state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the students were abducted on Monday.

Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State government has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia LGA.”

According to the preliminary reports, the students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained, but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

The government will issue a public statement accordingly when these reports are received.