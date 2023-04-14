Banana island: Why Lagos govt must conduct inventory on high rise buildings – Towry-Coker

By Olanrewaju Towry-Coker

Renowned Nigerian architect, Dr Olanrewaju Towry-Coker, comments on the latest building collapse, in Lagos Banana Island.



I had the rare privilege of visiting the site of the latest collapsed building in Banana Island yesterday afternoon, 13th April to be in a position to comment in a knowledgeable and professional manner.



I was met by the General Manager of the Lagos State agency and other officials whose purview it is to monitor building permits, and infractions there, and this afternoon and I can tell you that the officials that I saw there yesterday afternoon, were very concerned about the situation they found themselves in.



The GM, recognized me from my tenure as the Lagos State Honourable Commissioner of Housing 1999-2003, and was as a result extremely helpful, as I mentioned to him that I needed to be educated on the possible causes of the collapse as I had already been contacted by electronic media outlets.



What I also noticed was the fact that, there was no way, the reinforced concrete columns, could support the seven storey, structure because they were just too narrow in thickness, and it was obvious to a trained eye that they were already beginning to show signs of buckling.



I looked for the names of the design team on a signboard and, all I saw was a name on a site lift, which was apparently the name of the company as well as the contractor who was also the ‘architect’ and ‘engineer’.



In other words, the project was designed by unknown ‘architects’ and ‘engineers’ and being built by ‘unknown’ persons.



How this can be possible in Lagos Island which has been construction hub since the 1800’s, still beats me.

I applaud the decision of the Lagos State Government in enforcing a blanket ban on all construction activities in Banana Island, till a proper inventory is made of all high rise buildings.



This is not only a very prudent approach, but it’ll also help to prevent further building collapse on the Island, as competent and experienced structural engineer members of the National professional body, are brought in to assist in the assessment.



This was my public recommendation after the collapse of the Four Score building in Ikoyi, less than two years ago

.

*Dr Olanrewaju Towry-Coker. PhD, is an internationally renowned architect,