Banana Island: Joint task force demolishes illegal buildings

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

OFFICIALS of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA; the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, and the Lagos State Task Force, yesterday, embarked on the removal of illegal structures marked for demolition in Banana Island, Ikoyi.

This was in line with the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s demolition of marked buildings.

The demolition exercise, which commenced yesterday, was led by the General Manager of LASBCA, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, in line with the agency’s core statutory responsibilities of identification and removal/demolition of distressed, illegal and non-conforming structures in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who visited the site of the collapsed seven storey building and other ongoing construction sites in the area, had ordered the immediate demolition of some structures including a two storey building located on 310 Close, in Banana Island, Ikoyi, as well as sealing of other buildings in the area.

He also ordered the sealing of others over various infractions.

Also, a seven man committee has been set up to probe and ascertain what has gone wrong in the area and report back to government within two weeks.