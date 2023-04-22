Sanwo-Olu visits scene of Banana Island building collapse

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, led a delegation to have an on-the-spot accessment of the seven storey building under construction that collapsed in First Avenue, Banana Island, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu was led on the inspection by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamigbose-Martin, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, and other engineers.

More details later…