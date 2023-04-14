Banana Island building collapse: Rescue team recovers one body from rubble

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Rescue team has removed one body from the rubble of the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this on Friday while giving update on the incident.

According to Omotoso, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, workers’ search and recovery efforts unearthed the remains of the adult male hitherto unaccounted for by site supervisors.

He said, “the excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues. The site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation. Quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed. Quadrant 4 is ongoing.”

Omotoso said, “25 people were rescued from the site when the building went down on Wednesday. They are all doing fine.

“When a roll call was done by the site supervisors, everyone was accounted for.

“Nobody could ascertain whether the victim whose body was found this morning was on the site – as of the time the roll call was taken.”