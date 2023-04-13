Ban importation of foreign clothing, encourage local designers, Olukoya tells FG

— Mandate govt officials to wear made-in-Nigeria clothes

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An appeal has gone to the Federal government, to impose an embargo on the importation of foreign clothing into the country in order to create a conducive business environment for fashion designers in the country.

The Creative Director of House of Roshe Global Limited and Provost of Roshe Business School, Vincent Olukoya, said this in Akure, Ondo State while training no fewer than 40 fashion designers in the state on how to grow their businesses beyond the shores of the state.

Olukoya pointed out that ” a policy mandating public office holders to wear clothing made in the country should also be initiated.

Speaking during the one-day free training tagged “Fashion Marketing Magic Summit: Attracting and Keeping Customers,” which was the maiden edition in the state, Olukoya highlighted the importance of marketing in the fashion industry.

According to him “If the government wants to help the local fashion designers, the importation of certain clothing should be banned.

” As a country, we need to ban foreign clothing from entering Nigeria. Even government officials should encourage fashion designers in the country by wearing clothing strictly made in Nigeria.

“Just like the rice policy, when foreign rice was banned, the local production of rice greatly improved, and it positively affected the fortunes of farmers.

“Also, the government needs to encourage us by making available funds to assist fashion designers.

“My company is a beneficiary of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization Equipment Upgrade.

” We are still expecting the remaining equipment they promised us. Imagine we get support like that.

“And immediately we received all the equipment; we want to have the first fashion hub in the city of Akure.

“People who don’t have machines can come there to make good use of them, sew, and do whatever they want to do. By the time we do that, it is also helping to curb unemployment.

” Gone are the days when people say fashion designing is actually a job for the less privileged.

“No, people that are educated are in the fashion industry now and doing things the right way, hence the essence of the training to further up their game in the fashion business of fashion design, which will help them retain customers.

“As an entrepreneur, particularly a fashion entrepreneur, social media must be leveraged upon to let the world see what you are doing, that is creations.

Olukoya added that ” virtually all the social media platforms are useful depending on how you make use of them and what you do with them.”