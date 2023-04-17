Badagry PDP Ward E exco denies suspending party’s state chairman

By UdoIbuot

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ward E, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Jamiu Nunayon Boglo, the Ward secretary, Mr. Homakon Jacob Mautin, and other members of the Ward Executive Council have denied the letter purportedly suspending the state chairman of the party, Philip Olabode Aivoji.

In a press statement jointly signed by the Ward chairman and other members of the exco,c Boglo described as fake and malicious the letter that they signed purportedly suspending Aivoji.

Boglo warned those behind the forged letter of the state chairman’s suspension to desist, as their action had a criminal undertone.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious and false letter purportedly from the exco members of Ward E, Keta-West, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, suspending the party’s state chairman, Philip Olabode Aivoji, and we were surprised, dumbfounded, and shocked to read such a letter in the media.

“We, the undersigned, who are the incumbent and the authentic Ward E exco members of Keta-WWest, Badagry Local Government Area, whose names appeared on the said letter of suspension, but whose signatures were forged, hereby unequivocally refute the signing of any letter of suspension, and we state categorically that the purported letter of suspension did not emanate from us, and we deny it in its entirety.”

The Ward chairman noted that at no time did the members contemplate such a heinous act on a leader who had remained not only a mentor; but also an inspiration to everybody in the Ward as he had on many occasions committed his personal resources to the growth of the party in the Ward in particular and the state in general.

He said: “We condemn in strong terms the perpetrators of this dastardly act, who must be thoroughly investigated, prosecuted, and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“More so that the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the last election, Dr. Olajide Adediran, in his report on the election, never mentioned Philip Aivoji as one of the party leaders who collected the funds meant for the state from the national headquarters to prosecute the election, and also it was the national headquarters of our great party that gave the directives for an alliance with the Labour Party and not the personal decision of the state chairman.”

Meanwhile, Bogle has advised the party’s teeming members and the general public to disregard this false and misleading letter, as the members never authored it,adding: “The Exco and the entire members of the PDP in Ward E, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State have implicit confidence in the state chairman of our party, as attested to by the State Exco of the party at its Thursday, April 6 meeting.

“A vote of confidence was passed on him with a promise to support him and his efforts at ensuring the party heals and recovers from the defeat suffered during the last elections