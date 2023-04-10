AY has never been my friend – Basketmouth

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth says he has never been friends with Ayo Makun, AY, as portrayed.

Okpocha who had kept mute since AY began accusing him of being cold toward him over a N30,000 debt finally opened up in a podcast interview with the Honest Bunch on Glitch Africa.

He accused AY of being economical with the truth, saying he was paid the money in question. He also said it was Ali Baba who introduced them and would never have had any form of relationship with AY based on the privileged information he got, as he had very competent people around him to work with.

“Just to set the record straight, AY is not my friend, we have never been friends. I’ve never visited his house, I’ve never personally invited him to my house. I’ve never called him any day to hang out. And it’s easy to tell because if you look on social media, you will never find a picture of me and AY.” Basketmouth said