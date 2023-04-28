Average Nigerians affected by poor judicial case, evidence mgt — PPDC

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Poor management of evidence and cases by Nigerian Courts, is impacting negatively on the lives of average Nigerians, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Public and Private Development Centre, PPDC, Mr Jubril Shittu, has said.

This was even as he stated that the organization, in its efforts to improve court’s capacity in efficient dispensation of justice in Nigeria, has flagged off its Court Administration and Court Management, CACM, project.

Addressing journalists at the event in Abuja, Shittu, said the project, with support of the United States Department of State and Bureau of International Law enforcement and Narcotics, INL, also aims at training selected key stakeholders in the justice sector from Kaduna, Nasarawa and Plateau states, to understand report requirements of court administration, and case management in their states.

“We see the potential impacts on the lives of the average citizen when we’re talking about efficiency in court systems and processes. Currently, the case management, evidence management, the courts administration and case scheduling in our various judicial offices and systems need to improve and which is why we have this project, which is funded by the INL targeting three states as a pilot and which is why we are here.

“The effect of this is on justice, because when we say Justice delayed is justice denied. So, when we improve in a way that justice is no longer delayed, but justice is efficient, then justice is accelerated”, he said.

Corroborating, the Executive Secretary, Judicial Service Commission in Nasarawa State, Yahaya Shafe, while highlighting some of the issues hampering efficient delivery of justice, stressed the need for digital recording in court processes.

“When we talk about longer adjournments, there are multiple reasons, a lot of reasons. Having a few judges is one of them and then case management as well. If you have a system where a judge is writing longhand, it is different from when he just sits down to listen and then there is a recorder somewhere recording what is happening. That will make the judge take more cases and then dispose of more cases. So, those are some of the factors that lead to longer judgements. The lack of text to speech facilities in courtrooms all over Nigeria. This is to help us do better case management. It also helps in better archiving of evidence, and all these will lead to better administration of criminal justice. Yeah, shuffle, shuffle”, he said.