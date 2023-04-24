Auto crash: How LASTMA rescued 3 severely injured accident victims

*LASTMA official

…arrest tricycle passenger with 100 used baby diapers, huge sum of money

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, on Monday, said its operatives rescued three severely injured accident victims at Mosalasi Round-About inward Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State involved in an auto crash.

The crash involved three vehicles, a Mazda commercial bus (FKJ 88 XH), Tricycle (Keke Marwa KJA 369 QM) and a white Camry car (KJA 351).

This happened as the authority said one of the injured passengers inside the commercial tricycle was caught with more than 100 pieces of used children ‘diapers with huge sum of money.

In a statement by LASTMA Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, the passenger with over 100 used baby diapers have been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

According to the statement, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday rescued three severely injured accident victims (2 males & a female) at Mosalasi Round-About inward Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

“LASTMA Akanji Wasiu (Bravo 16) who led the rescue operations confirmed that the accident involved three vehicles, Mazda commercial bus (FKJ 88 XH), Tricycle (Keke Marwa KJA 369 QM) and a white Camry car (KJA 351 HG) on main carriageway at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white Camry car lost control due to overspeeding and hit a commercial tricycle from the rear while the tricycle went off-balance and obstructed another upcoming fully loaded Mazda commercial bus going to Iyana-Ipaja.

“The rescued accident victims were immediately rushed to different hospitals by their passersby, but unfortunately, one of the rescued accident victim reportedly died along the road to hospital.

“The vehicles involved in the accident were immediately removed from the road to avoid impeding free flow of traffic and handed over to Policemen from Gowon Estate Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations.

“One of the passengers inside the commercial tricycle involved in the accident was caught with more than 100 pieces of used small children ‘Diapers (Pampers) with huge sum of money of different denominations and was immediately handed over to the Police at the scene of the accident.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr Bolaji Oreagba who stated that it was a ‘man-made’ accident which could have been prevented if over-speeding was avoided, maintained that the government had embarked on regular public awareness campaign on the dangers of over-speeding by both private, commercial and trucks drivers across the tate.

“Mr. Oreagba however warned the motoring public to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, particularly the break system before driving them on Lagos roads.”