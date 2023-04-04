Atiku’s spokesman sues APC over N125m debt

Bwala

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Dr. Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has sued the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, over unpaid debt of N125 million.

According to Bwala, the debt accrued from legal services rendered to the party over time, which the party and its leadership have refused and neglected to pay.

In a suit No. CV/2009/2023 at the High Court of the Federal Capital in Abuja, Crystal Chambers is praying the court for an order compelling APC and its Chairman, Adamu to pay him the N125 milliion debt, N25 million cost of the suit and 10 percent interest on the judgement till the liquidation of the fees.

He said the sum of N120,000,000 is the debt owed by the defendants to the claimant for the concluded cases.

The court papers filed by Crystal Chambers, read in part; “The Claimant took steps to file all court processes, appeared in all the cases, both within and outside jurisdiction (Abuja, Osun State, Cross-river State, Kaduna State, Benue State and Ondo State) and prosecuted the cases diligently to their logical conclusion.

“That the Claimant sent progress reports to the Defendants on every occasion any of the matters came up in court.

“The Claimants professional fee for the nine concluded cases is the sum of N135,000,000.

“That the Defendants have so far paid the sum of N15,000,000 leaving the sum of N120,000,000 as outstanding.”

The documents further showed that the claimant’s law firm wrote the defendants, informing them of conclusion of the nine cases, and demanded payment of the sum of N120,000,000 as full and final payment of their professional fees.

When contacted for further details, Bwala said he suspected that the refusal to pay him his fees might be because he left the party and not only joined PDP but became a spokesman to Atiku Abubakar, where he played a leading role in his campaign.

Speaking on the efforts he made, Bwala added that he exhausted all diplomatic means to secure payments but all his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Bwala said in the event his fees were not paid he will proceed to add the President-elect as a defendant in the suit to compel the party to pay him his fees.