Atiku congratulates Anthony Joshua for defeating Jermaine Franklin

April 2, 2023

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has penned down a congratulatory message for Anthony Joshua who defeated the former world heavyweight champion, Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

Joshua was given the win by 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 on the scorecards of the three judges after the 12th round fight.

While hailing the boxer, Atiku in a statement on his facebook handle said: “Congratulations to Anthony Joshua on the impressive victory over Jermaine Franklin by a unanimous decision. This is a testament to your hard work, dedication, and skill. Keep shining.”

