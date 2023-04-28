At age 14, my math teacher predicted Mavin would sign me – Ayra Starr

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has revealed that back in secondary school, her mathematics teacher predicted she was going to sign for record label, Mavin.

The singer, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe would go on to be signed under the record label, bringing to past the prediction of her teacher.

Ayra Starr revealed this while speaking during the recent edition of “Afrobeats Intelligence” with Joey Akan.

She said the teacher inspired her in her music ambition, encouraging her to share her videos online for people to watch.

“I have a teacher that literally inspired me. He said I was going to be signed to Mavin. It’s crazy. I was 14 then, and he said, ‘Mavin is going to sign you. Start making videos.’ He would just inspire me. He was even Muslim, but he would tell me to go to church and join the choir. He was my math teacher,” the singer said.