Assembly passes Delta creative industry development fund bill, others 

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state Creative Industry Development Fund Bill and six other bills.



The passage of the bills followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr Ferguson Onwo at plenary presided over by Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori.



The bills which were sent to the house by Gôv. Ifeanyi Okowa for consideration.



The bills included the State School of Marine Technology Burutu Amendment Bill, the State Polytechnic, Burutu bill and the state School of Technology amendment Bill,

Others included a bill for a law to designate May 29 of each year as the State thanksgiving day and a bill to amend the State High Court Law 2021.



Presenting the bills, Onwo said that the Creative Industry Development bill when passed, would enable the state to establish a creative industry development fund which would encourage Public-Private Partnership and provide incentives for creative entrepreneurs and workers.



Onwo said that the creative industry also had the potential to contribute significantly to the economic growth of the state.



“The repeal of the School of Health law was borne out of the current global pressure non healthcare delivery, the need to facilitate accreditations of the institution to measure up with other schools in the country.



“The upgrade of the institution would help to attract more students seeking training and certificate in the middle-level healthcare delivery services in the country.



“The proposed upgrade of the institution to College of Health Science and Technology would accord a befitting status to the institution as well as enhanced its certificate for the award of National Diploma and Higher National Diploma among others,” he said.



The majority leader thereafter moved a motion suspending Order 12, Rule 79, 80, 81, 82 and 83 to enable the House take the third readings and passages of the bills.



In a voice vote, the lawmakers unanimously passed the bills.



The speaker, also the state Gôvernor-elect commended the lawmakers for the speedy passages of the bills.

”I must express my gratitude to you all for the speedy passage of these bills. I can say that the passage of these bills has demonstrated to the people of the state that state government cares,” he added.