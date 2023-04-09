ASELGON berates advocates of interim govt

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) has condemned the call by those it described as enemies of the nation’s democracy for the enthronement of Interim National Government.

The umbrella body of all former Local Government Chairmen in the country declared that such call for interim government “is not only antithetical to the growth of our democracy, but that those involved in it are out to derail the nation’s march to a virile nationhood.”



This was contained in a statement issued by Hon. Albert Asipa and Hon. Sahabo Aliyu Huron, National President and National Secretary of the group respectively.



ASELGON, which has always aligned with groups and people of good conscience, would not allow the sacrifices of pro-democracy heroes of the country to be in vain, the group said.



The association also commended the military for its staunch support for civil rule since return to democracy in 1999, particularly its refusal of all entreaties by anti-democratic elements to lure it into the political arena again.

The statement read, “We like to further warn that Nigerians would not fold their arms and allow what happened in 1993 general elections to repeat itself”.



“It is a known fact that there are individuals waiting to feed fat on such anti-democratic development, but they will never succeed anymore. Our association will continue to play its roles as a leading voice and promoter of good governance.”



Meanwhile, ASELGON has congratulated its members who won elections into various offices in the just concluded elections.

It said, “Such members who have continued to fly our democratic banner high include; Plateau State Governor-elect, Hon. Caleb Mutfwang. The Senators-elect are Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun (Lagos), Engr. Ken Eze (Ebonyi) while Reps-elect consist of Rt. Hon James Faleke (Lagos), Hon. Alli Adeyemi (Lagos), Prince Akeem Adeyemi (Oyo), Hon. Bayo Balogun (Lagos), Hon. Aliyu Boya (Adamawa), Hon. Emmanuel Uguru (Ebonyi), Hon. Benjamin Labinjo (Lagos), Hon Mohammed Bio (Kwara), Hon. Adedayo Adesola (Lagos).

“The House of Assembly Members-elect are Hon Jubreel AbdulKareem (Lagos), Hon. Lamidi Musefiu (Ogun) and Hon. Yomi Ayorinde ( Ekiti).



“The association charged them to be good ambassadors and promised to give them useful advice that can benefit their constituents.”