Asagba decries killings of Anwai residents

*Vows to keep suspected IPOB elements at bay

By Festus Ahon

THE Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, yesterday, decried the invasion of Anwai area of the Delta State capital city by suspected elements of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Reacting to Wednesday’s protest by residents of Anwai area over the killings of their people by hoodlums suspected to be members of IPOB, the Asagba supported the protesters’ demands for the de-acquisition of the 100 hectares of land by the Federal Government for the purpose of building a housing estate since 2007.

Lamenting that the hoodlums were using the undeveloped land as hideouts, the monarch, however, said he was not aware of the land transaction between the state government and the community in 2007.

While insisting that the de-acquisition would give the community the leverage to flush out the hoodlums, he said: “The Asagba is the custodian of all lands but it is not to my knowledge how government acquired that land, they did not follow the routine of coming to the palace to acquire that land.

“But I am now concerned that the area has become a security issue, and I am completely in support of the government to de-acquire the land and give it to the community for proper use.”

He said it was unfortunate that the state government failed to involve the palace in the land acquisition, disclosing that the process of de-acquisition has commenced.

To this end, the Asagba held that the hoodlums, who disguised as IPOB elements would be kept at bay from Asaba for residents of the state capital to continue to live in peace and go about their businesses without fear of being attacked.

During Wednesday’s protest, the Obi of Anwai, Mohammed Nduka Elunor, who led the protesters to the state Government House in Asaba, decried the high rate of insecurity in the area, alleging that hoodlums suspected to be members of IPOB have taken over the area.

Lamenting that the criminal elements were unleashing terror on them, Elunor disclosed that they were now compelled to be observing the Monday sit-at-home order as directed by IPOB for states in the South-East for fear of being attacked.

He said the hoodlums were using the over 100 hectares of undeveloped land allocated to the Federal Government as their hideout, lamenting that the criminals have chased away security operatives from the area.

Elunor said; “we are having security issues in Anwai. On a daily basis, hoodlums kill our people, between 25 to 30 persons are killed every month.

“As we speak, we have been forced to be observing the sit-at-home order in Delta State of all places. Initially, we were resisting them but they started killing our people who dare to come out on Mondays”.

Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Festus Ovie Agas, who addressed the protesters, commended the community for the peaceful protest and assured them that he would take their demands to the governor.