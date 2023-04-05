Asaba Killing: Okowa calls for Investigation, sues for Peace

Delta Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has called on the police to launch a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of a young man by a police officer in Asaba on Wednesday.

He decried the shooting of the deceased, Mr.Onyeka Ibe which was said to have occurred along Ugbolu- Illah Road by a member of stop -and -search police team on duty on the road.



In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary , Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, the governor sued for calm, and appealed to residents not to take laws into their hands but should allow the police to conduct an indepth probe into the circumstances that led to the sad incident.



He disclosed that the police officer, an Inspector who allegedly fired the shot that killed Ibe was promptly arrested and currently being detained at the command Headquarters in Asaba.

He advised citizens to go about their normal businesses and remain law- abiding , assuring that the law will take its course on the incident after a thorough investigation by the police.

Okowa expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and reaffirmed the resolve of the state government to ensure that the prevailing peace in the state endured.