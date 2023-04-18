Arteta wants to join Real Madrid — Ferdinand reveals

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, says that ‘he heard’ Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta ‘is looking to join Real Madrid’.

Reports are rife that Real Madrid will part ways with manager Carlo Ancelotti this summer unless the Italian can deliver the UEFA Champions League trophy for the second year in a row.

Ancelotti has been heavily linked with various other jobs, including the Brazil national team job and that of the Stamford Bridge.

Ferdinand has now revealed that Arteta is eyeing the Real Madrid managerial job.

“You have got to keep Arteta, first and foremost,” Ferdinand said with a smile and a laugh when speaking about Arsenal on his podcast.

“I heard something… I heard that Real Madrid [are interested] and when they come knocking, your players would be coachless.

“I heard Ancelotti, Don Carlo, the eyebrow, he might be getting off, and that Arteta is looking to go to Real Madrid. That’s the rumour on the streets. The streets are talking.”

