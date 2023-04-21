Arsenal hold talks with Chelsea over Mason Mount

Arsenal have approached Chelsea for forward Mason Mount over a possible move to the Emirates.

Mount is set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season with a year on his contract as he is reportedly unhappy at the club.

The Blues, however, are looking to get investments from their academy product with a value of around €65 million.

With Arsenal having a fat chance of qualifying for the Champions League and Chelsea not even close to a European spot, it’s more reasons for him to depart.

The Gunners will rival Liverpool and Newcastle to sign the English international ahead of next season.

According to Goal, talks have been held with the North Londoners as regards the availability of the 24-year-old.

It hasn’t been an entirely bright season for Mount with 35 appearances made, three goals scored and six assists recorded in all competitions.