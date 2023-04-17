Armoured tank burnt in Lagos tanker fire

By Esther Onyegbula

An armoured tank got burnt in a fire outbreak when a fuel tanker exploded at T-junction, Oko Osho, Epe, Lagos State, today.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service combated the fire, which raged for several hours.

It was gathered that the accident involved a tanker fully laden with 33,000 litres of petroleum, which spilled its content.

The accident, which occurred at 8:40a.m. on Monday, resulted in heavy gridlock as the entire road was cordoned off and traffic diverted to alternative routes.

Confirming the fire incident, Adeseye Margaret, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said the Service had attended to a fire incident caused by a fallen tanker at T-junction, Oko Osho, Epe, Lagos State.

“The accident saw Epe Fire Stations l and ll of the Agency mitigating the resultant fire accident.

“The ensuing fire also affected stationed police armoured tank used for security patrol of the environment and nearby bush due to the volatility of the product.

“However, the accident did not record any casualty as the driver and assistants were not in sight and had escaped unhurt as well as the policemen,” she added.