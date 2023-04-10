Arewa Youths urges Tinubu to appoint Faleke Chief of Staff

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has pleaded with the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Hon. James Faleke as Chief of Staff (CoS) .

The National President of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima said as stakeholders and keen watchers of the ongoing wrap-up of civilian-to-civilan transition, they feel it is not just important but very necessary to state their position on the national conversation regarding the best man for office of the next Chief of Staff.

“We believe Hon James Faleke is a very loyal Tinubu supporter and associate who has proved to be reliable as ambassador to president-elect any day and Nigeria has had serious challenges caused by the communication gap between the President, ministers and even State governors, so this is an oppprtunity for the President-elect to get someone with good skills of managing the relationship between the President, officials of government and the rest of Nigerians

” Hon. Faleke, being a highly-experienced lawmaker can build very cordial relationship between the Executive and legislative arms of government in the new dispensation because he represents the new generation of Nigerian political class, politically savvy and intellectually vibrant.

“We are in a new, ideas-driven world and Nigeria’s Presidency therefore, needs a Chief of Staff on tune with modern system of democratic governance. We expect that by now, President-elect Bola Ahamed Tinubu is fully aware of the consequences of our past mistakes of choices on Chiefs of Staff and won’t allow a repeat of the inglorious past.

“In view of the forgoing, we urge President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make sure he makes an informed choice of his Chief of Staff with loyal, proactive progressive and hale and hearty parliamentarian like Hon James Faleke”.