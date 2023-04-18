Aregbesola rolls out five-year plan to tackle insecurity

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has launched a five-year strategic plan to tackle insecurity in the country.

Unveiling the plan Tuesday in Abuja, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola said the plan would be implemented by the service arms of the ministry.

He said; “The Ministry of Interior is integral to national security and prosperity in a way that many do not readily grasp. These are done through the four services of Nigeria Immigration Service; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Nigeria Correctional Service; and the Federal Fire Service.

“These services are essential to the security of any nation and the well-being of the people. Though there are still challenges here and there, thousands of cases that would have put the nation into chaos are addressed daily and nipped in the bud.

“There is the need therefore to have a holistic long-term plan for these agencies and other operating arms of the Ministry for their operations to be enhanced and for them to be more successful in their mission.”

According to him, records show that the Ministry has operated for years without a strategic plan, adding that the required synergy to drive internal security has been absent hence the current level of gaps in the management of Nigeria’s security architecture.

“It is therefore a key part of achieving the Ministry’s mandate, strategic goals and objectives by defining and articulating an executable Five Year Strategic Plan roadmap focused on shaping its future direction while the document is underpinned by the essential synergy necessary for actualising the core mandate of the Ministry which is effective internal security management and citizenship integrity,” he added.