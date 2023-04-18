Area Boys attack NDLEA operatives, foil arrest of suspected drug dealer

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—NATIONAL Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Rivers State, has renewed the search to apprehend suspected drug dealer, Izuu Isuofia after his associates attacked NDLEA operatives to scuttle his arrest in Port Harcourt.

Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, spokesman, NDLEA Rivers State Command, in a statement, yesterday, said the state Commander, Ahmed Mamuda, has charged operatives to “deploy all necessary arsenals to ensure the suspect and his cohorts are arrested and brought to justice.

“In the evening of April 14, 2023, operatives of NDLEA Rivers State Command raided a hang out/drinking joint around Odunze Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt and a suspected drug dealer, named Izuu Isuofia, popularly called ‘50’ was apprehended with large quantity of Cannabis Sativa.

“While trying to move the suspect to the patrol van, he raised the alarm and was resisting arrest, which resulted in a scuffle, and within minutes, hoodlums in their large numbers attacked our officers with bottles and stones, and freed the already handcuffed suspect as well as carting away exhibits before the arrival of our back-up team.”