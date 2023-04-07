APWO backs Musa to emerge Senate President

The All Progressives Women Organisation, APWO, weekend, threw weight behind Senator Mohammed Musa (Niger East) to emerge President of the 10th Senate.

Speaking on the imperative for Senator Musa to take over the leadership of the 10th Senate in June, the Founder, APWO, Larai Kolo, said the vast and deep experience he possesses will unite the party, the Senate, National Assembly and make the Tinubu-led administration to seamlesslly meet the aspirations and expectations of Nigerians.

According to Kolo, the track record of the federal lawmaker is very vast and has transformed the lives of the people of his senatorial district.

She said: “We in All Progressives Women Organization, APWO, are supporting amiable and distinguished Senator, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State to emerge President of the 10th Senate, on the heels of his amazing track record as a senator who understands the processes in the Red Chamber.

“Senator Musa is a grassroots politician, people manager, good and prudent financial manager, and his contributions on the floor of the Red Chambers have well impacted Nigerians, and also he is a loyal party man who has stood with the party all the years and made sure the party remains in power.

“Senator Sani as the Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, is one of the few who are effective, and has mastered what eludes many in the upper chamber. Among the incumbent Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Sani Musa aka ”313” is one who is “more than worthy” and it comes without surprise for his reelection. His second term is a representation of continuous strengthening of democracy, good governance, human and infrastructural development of Niger East Senatorial District (NESD), Nigeria and democracy as a whole.

“For Bills, Senator Sani is having an unprecedented record as a first term Senator having sponsored 35 Bills in the current 9th Senate – 7 of Bills have been passed, 13 of the Bills are awaiting Committee report, and amongst these Bills is the Social Medial Regulatory Bill; Protection FROM Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill 2019.

“It is true that, Senator Sani is a serious democrat and a visionary leader, the APC leadership should consider and make him the President of the Senate, and he has all it takes to ensure smooth and seamless relationship between the Legislature and the Executive.

“We believe in him that the President-elect will enjoy a flourishing relationship with the National Assembly.”