Apo 6: FEC approves action plan on human rights

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, yesterday, approved Action Plan 2022 to 2026 for the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria, formulated by stakeholders in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

He said this followed Buhari administration’s compliance with the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, judgement and payment of N135 million to victims and families of the September 18, 2013, Apo six killings.

He said the report of the committee for the protection of journalists, equally adjudging Nigeria, as the only African country last year that has been in full compliance in terms of the protection of the rights of the journalists, considered the fact that not a single incidence of death of a journalist has been recorded in Nigeria arising from infractions, relating thereto.

Malami explained that the policy was intended and targeted at consolidating and upscaling Nigeria’s observance of the human rights posture, in view of the successes and achievements of Nigeria as it relates to human right under the current administration.

He said: “As you will recall, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has established a record of being the first and only administration in history of Nigeria that has, indeed, tolerated, accommodated and enforced decision of the Human Rights Commission.

“In this respect, talking of the Apo six, taking into consideration, the commission adjudged the government as being in breach of the human rights of certain individuals, popularly referred to as Apo six, which unfortunate incidents predates the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Human Rights Commission, ajudged the government liable to pay about N135 million to the families of victims of the alleged infractions.

“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari took steps to ensure payment of the N135 million to Apo Six in compliance with the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission, thereby giving teeth to the commission in terms of compliance with the recommendation.

“You are equally aware that the committee for the protection of journalists, which is an international committee, had equally ajudged Nigeria as the only African country last year that has been in full compliance in terms of the protection of the rights of the journalists, taking into consideration that not a single incidence of death of a journalist has been recorded in Nigeria arising from infractions, relating thereto.”

“Now with those local and international successes in mind, the need has now arisen for Nigeria to, indeed, consolidate on the gains and upscale its provision from a local observance of the protection of human right to international standard by way of ensuring compliance with best practices.

“It was in consideration of that background that a National Action Plan for the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria, known as Action Plan 2022 to 2026, was designed, formulated by stakeholders, comprising ministries, departments and agencies.”