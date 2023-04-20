APC V’Chair gives Adamu ultimatum to give financial report

By Omeiza Ajayi

The crisis of leadership in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, deepened yesterday as the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Lukman, issued a week ultimatum to the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to render financial account of the National Working Committee, NWC, and convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, or risk lawsuit.

In an open letter addressed to Adamu, titled ‘Restoring Constitutional Order in APC, Not Negotiable’, Lukman recalled how he had earlier written formally to the party chairman outlining several constitutional demands.

He said: “I make this an open letter because it is about campaigning to return the APC to its foundation, which requires that we mobilize all like-minded party leaders and members in this crusade to restore constitutional order in the APC.

“As a person, I have concluded that everything must be done to compel you to respect the constitution of our party and manage its affairs based on the requirements of our constitution and not your personal discretion.

“Therefore, by this open letter, I am serving you notice of one week from today, being Wednesday, April 19, 2023, to take all the appropriate steps required to convene a NEC meeting before May 29, 2023 wherein all the issues bordering on the management of smooth transition between the outgoing government of President Buhari and the incoming government of President Asiwaju Tinubu can be considered.

“If by the end of this one-week notice, no action is taken to convene a NEC meeting as the first step to restore constitutional order in APC, I will not hesitate to take further actions, including approaching our courts to enforce compliance with the provisions of our party’s constitution under your leadership”.

Lukman said he had on April 5 formally written Adamu on the subject, ‘Restoring Constitutional Order in APC: Demands’.

According to him, the letter outlined nine demands as follows:

“In line with provision of Article 13.4(ii) of the APC Constitution present report of activities for the last one year to the NWC.

“In line with provision of Article 13.4(iv) of the APC Constitution present financial report on income and expenditure of the party for the last one year.

“In line with provision of Article 13.3A(xiv) of the APC Constitution prepare a national budget for the party for the period May – December 2023, which should be ratified by the NWC for the consideration and approval of NEC.

“In line with provisions of Article 13.4(vi) of our party Constitution, which directs the NWC to ‘propose electoral guidelines and regulations governing the conduct of elections to party offices at all levels, and procedure for selecting Party candidates for elective offices’, the NWC should immediately develop a proposal to zone leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly and present to NEC for consideration and approval.

“Hold a NEC meeting before May 29, 2023 and 1 – 4 above should be part of the agenda of the NEC.

“Submit the audited account of the party for 2022 that was submitted to INEC to the NWC. Setup a committee to review the 2023 general elections and investigate cases of anti-party activities by leaders and members of the party.

“Given the shameful outcome of the Osun 2022 governorship election and the embarrassing outcome of the 2023 general elections in Osun State whereby we lost all the three senatorial seats, all the House of Representatives seats and all the House of Assembly seats in the state, the National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, who is the most senior party leader in the state should immediately resign.

”In addition, the NWC should recommend to NEC that a high-powered reconciliation committee be setup to facilitate reconciliation of all party leaders in Osun State.

“In order to demonstrate commitment that we are going to restore constitutional order in the party, actions should commence on all these and NWC should meet within the next two weeks from today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to review progress.”