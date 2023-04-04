APC suspends Bauchi chairman over alleged anti-party conducts

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), chairman in Bauchi State, Hon. Babayo Aliyu Misau has been suspended from the party by the Kukadi/Gundari ward officials of his party in Misau local government area of the state.

Addressing journalists in a press conference on behalf of the Kukadi/Gundari ward Chairman, Ibrahim Lawan Zango in Bauchi on Tuesday, the APC Ward Secretary, Aliyu Hassan Adamu said that the chairman was suspended from office for engagement in anti-party activities during the March 18th governorship election.

The Secretary told newsmen that the suspension was effected by the Ward Exco for Babayo’s alleged involvement in anti-party conducts.

According to him, the action of the party chairman cost the APC vital votes during the national and state elections, particularly the governorship election.

The Ward Exco further alleged that Babayo Aliyu Misau did not vote for the gubernatorial candidate of the APC.

The secretary explained that the Ward Exco therefore found it necessary to suspend the State Chairman, Babayo Aliyu Misau in order to give the party a chance to rebuild.

However, in a swift reaction, the State Chairman of the party, Hon Aliyu Babayo Misau dismissed his purported suspension, describing it as ineffective because, according to him, it was not done in accordance with the established procedure, guidelines and constitution of the APC.

“I remain the APC state chairman in Bauchi and I have not been removed because due process was not adhered to.

“Their action is an act of ignorance and those who announced my suspension are not leaders of the party, we have a ward leader of our party. We will challenge the suspension in court,” he said.

Recall that the APC lost the gubernatorial election to PDP’s Bala Mohammed, and won 8 out of 31 State House of Assembly seats in Bauchi State.