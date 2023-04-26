APC South-West Coalition backs Sani Musa for Senate Presidency

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a group under the aegis of All Progressives Congress, APC South West Coalition has thrown its weight behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for Senate Presidency.

Addressing Journalists yesterday, the Coordinator, APC South West Coalition for Senator Sani Musa, Engr. Ade Ifeshile who explained that the Coalition is a group of committed members of APC in the South West, said” We have our group spreading across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

“For us in the South West,the coalition remains very viable and strong and the bond between us is very strong.

“The reason for this conference is to show our solidarity to one of the committed member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in person of our amiable Senator Sani Musa.

“We decided to throw our weight behind Senator Sani Musa because of so many reasons,which I will highlight in this speech.

“We are endorsing him for the position of the Senate Presidency because of his loyalty to party’s ideals and philosophy. We are throwing our weight behind him because of his competence, experience and exposure.”

The group further said that “Senator Sani Musa is a frontline APC stalwart that had paid his dues in party politics and we believe strongly in his capacity and capabilities to add value to the 10th Assembly.

“So, part of our strategy to support his candidacy is to rally all the senators elected under the platform of our great party in the southwest region.

“We are working on putting up our best by writing special letters that will be delivered personally to each of the senators, telling them about the leadership qualities, virtues and competence of the Distinguished Senator.

“As the coordinator of the group in the South West, I make bold to say that the stakes are high in the zoning arrangements of the ruling APC, especially on the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

“How the results of the recent presidential elections have proven that capacity and competence should not be sacrificed for primordial sentiments and political expediency.

“Since its inception, the APC has been a party that has shown over the years that loyalty and competence are attributes that cannot be shoved away in the selection process of candidates for leadership positions in the party.

“It is in view of this that the progressive like-minded people under the platform of the southwest APC coalition decided to throw our weight behind the aspiration of the ranking senator Sani MUSA to become the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

‘That is why we are also urging all elected senators on the platform of our great party to support the embodiment of loyalty, integrity and competence of the distinguished senator Sani Musa.”

Speaking on his background, the Coordinator said, “Senator Sani Mohammed Musa was born on 11 May, 1965 in Minna, Niger State. He attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he bagged B.Sc in Business Administration in 1990, specialising in Banking and Finance.

“He has a postgraduate Certificate in International Management at the University of Liverpool, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Policy and Management at the University of London.

On Musa’s antecedents, Ifeshile said, “Senator Mohammed Sani Musa is an All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, representing Niger East Senatorial District. He is one of the top contenders for the position of the Senate President of the 10th Senate that will be inaugurated in June this year.

“The respected senator, who is the current Chairman of Committee on Senate Services, exhibited his loyalty to the APC when he stepped down for the National Chairman of the party, Adamu Abdullahi, last year, in compliance with the party’s directives.

“It is also worthy of note that the distinguished Senator had, over time,made a lot of sacrifices for the progress of the party since the formation.

“Despite being one of the major financiers of the party in Niger state, which is his home state, he had also sacrificed his senatorial ambition for the stability of the party in year 2015 when the party was still at the nascent stage.

“The same sacrifice he made during the party convention in the year 2022 when he jettisoned his ambition to become the party National chairman.

“There is no doubt that Senator Sani Musa has displayed an impressive and uncommon leadership traits that have prepared him for the oval position of the Senate Presidency.

And he is also ready to give a purposeful leadership to the 10th senate in the National Assembly.

“In conclusion,the APC South West Coalition hereby endorses Senator Sani Musa for the position of the Senate President of the 10th Assembly. We are very optimistic that with your support as members of the fourth estate of the realm,he will achieve this by the special grace of the almighty God.”