APC PCC urges Tinubu to keep promises to artisans, technicians 

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Head of the Directorate of Artisans and Technicians at the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Hon Sanusi Rikiji has appealed to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to keep his campaign promises to the teeming population of artisans and technicians across the country.

Rikiji made the appeal on Monday in Abuja while on a congratulatory visit to the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima and Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state.

He reminded Tinubu of his Renewed Hope manifesto wherein he clearly stated that he will recognize and stimulate entrepreneurship by introducing programmes designed to help today’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to grow and help business owners acquire more skills and necessary knowledge to run businesses.

According to him, if the manifesto is properly implemented, there will be an increase in the Internally Generated Revenue IGR and Gross Domestic Product GDP of the country which would boost the economy.

Rikiji who is the Sadaukin of Zamfara believed that the National Directorate of Employment NDE and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria SMEDAN would come handy in the implementation of the campaign promises to artisans and technicians in the country.

Rikiji craved the indulgence of the Vice President-elect to invite the executive members of the various associations across the 36 states of the federation to extend the word of appreciation to them on behalf of the President-Elect and the presidential campaign council and all the leaders of the All Progressive Party(APC).

On his part, the National Coordinator of the Artisans and Technicians in Nigeria, Comrade Adesina Akinyemi expressed hope that Tinubu would live up to their expectations.

He recalled that the group was able to deliver its promise of 30 artisans votes per polling unit which is tagged “operation 30:30” during the last Presidential election.

Responding, Gov. Lalong assured members of the directorate to be rest assured that everybody would be carried along in the incoming administration.

Shettima who spoke in the same vein maintained that they would not be disappointed under the Tinubu-led administration.