APC NWC holds crucial meeting on Wednesday

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Amid the crisis of leadership in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has summoned a meeting of the National Working Committee NWC.

The meeting scheduled to hold next Wednesday is coming on the heels of a lawsuit instituted against Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore by the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the party, Salihu Moh. Lukman.

Notice of the meeting to all the 24-member NWC sighted by our correspondent was issued by the National Secretary.

The notice reads; “Distinguished NWC members, HE, the national chairman has called the regular NWC meeting for Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. This notice is given early enough to allow our esteemed members to attend. Thanks for your attention. Good afternoon everyone.

“Time of the meeting 12: noon prompt.”

A source privy to details of the meeting said! “The issues slated for discussion will include the review of the just concluded general elections, consider the preliminary reports of an external auditor engaged to look into the books of the party, in anticipation for the preparation of a financial report to be presented to National Executive Committee NEC whenever is conveyed.

“Wednesday’s meeting will also afford tbe NWC to mend the rough edges among themselves, especially as it regards the two letters by Mal. Salihu Lukman and the legal action he instituted against the National Chairman and National Secretary. It is going to be a loaded meeting where far-reaching decisions will be taken ahead of the NEC meeting and the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.”