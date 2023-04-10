APC now leading party in South-East – Keyamo

The spokesperson of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Festus Keyamo has bragged about the party being the leading party in the South-East.

This was contained in a tweet by Keyamo on Monday.

The minister threw shades at the Labour Party, stating that despite the noise from the party, the ruling APC emerged the leading party in the eastern region of the country.

Keyamo didn’t also spare the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, noting that the party disappeared from the radar of the South-East people.

He wrote, “In the midst of all the noise by the Labour Party and Peter Obi, guess what? The APC is now the leading party in the South East: it has six Senators-elect, same as the Labour Party, YPP has one, APGA has one & PDP one; as for Governors APC has two (one to replace another in Ebonyi) whilst LP has one, APGA one and PDP one.”

“For taking the people of South-East for granted, PDP simply disappeared from their radar! Special tribute to all our APC South Eastern brothers and sisters for proverbially pulling the chestnuts out of the fire! Daalu! My respects!”