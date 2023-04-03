APC Northern groups urge party to consider North Central for Deputy Senate President

***Say Senators From North Central, South West will Determine Next Senate Leadership

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, groups under the aegis of the Amalgamation of the All Progressives Congress Northern Fora in Nigeria yesterday called on the National Working Committee, NWC of the ruling party to zone the position of Deputy Senate President to North Central geo-political zone of the country.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the Coordinator of the Coalition, Alhaji Habibu Salau, the groups said that the demand became imperative against the backdrop that the Senate and Deputy Senate President positions must be shared between the North and the South, the North Central stood a better chance to produce a Presiding Officer of the red chamber.

Salau noted that the Chairman, Senate Services, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East who is a ranking Senator from the North Central geopolitical zone,is eminently qualified to be elected either as the Senate President or Deputy.

He said, “If the leadership of the All Progressives Congress decided to zone the position to the South, the deputy Senate President should automatically go to the North Central.

“In fairness, the North Central deserves to produce the next Senate President or Deputy because of the impressive performance of the APC in the zone in the last election going by the numbers of APC senators produced from different geopolitical zones.

“For instance, the South West produced 15 out of 18; South South had seven out of 18; South East with six out of 15; North Central got 10 out of 19; North East, nine out of 18 and North West, eight out of 21.

“Aside from party politics, it is obvious that the South West and North Central Senators–Elect would determine the next presiding officers of the red chamber of the National Assembly.

“The APC National working committee should therefore consider all these factors before embarking on the zoning arrangements for the next leadership of the 10th Senate”