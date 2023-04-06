APC manifesto to guide NASS members in electing principal officers – Govs

National Assembly

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have downplayed their roles in the choice of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly, expressing optimism that the lawmakers would be guided by the party manifesto and expectations of Nigerians in electing their leaders.

Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja shortly after a meeting of the forum.

He said; “We believe that our members in the 10th National Assembly are people with wealth of experience that will bring it to bear in choosing the new leadership. Many of them, including the freshers will be mindful of the party, it’s manifesto and the expectations of Nigeria from our party.

“They know the importance of working with other stakeholders within and outside the party. So, they will exercise their rights of choosing leaders in a way that will make Nigeria a better country and make our polity more stable.

“The National Assembly leadership is an elective leadership. So, while we congratulate them, we also believe National Assembly members, particularly members of our party have the wisdom to make choices of the leaders that will be reflective of consultations within the party and outside the party for the benefit of Nigeria.”

He said the governors met and reviewed the performance of the party in the general elections and preparations for the April 15 supplementary elections.

“We also reviewed developments in the polity, particularly the incidents of few days ago, which we have issued statement condemning the treasonable call for interim government.

“We made it clear that Nigeria’s democracy has prospered and despite all challenges we are still beckon of light of many countries. We have seen elections that have been contested even in the so-called advance democracy in US with differences. Bush and Al Gore, Hillary Clinton and Trump with one disagreement and acrimonies but the system says those who otherwise feel disenchanted should pursue the judicial option.

“It is the same thing with Nigeria. All the elections since the emergence of Shehu Shagari has been disputed by one participant or the other. So, we felt that Nigerians are wiser and expect the political actors to be considerate of the wider interest