APC lost Kano to selfishness – Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

…vows culprits will be sanctioned

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, said the party’s loss in the March 18 governorship election in Kano state was as a result of selfishness.

Adamu disclose this in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday.

Recall that the APC governorship candidate, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, lost to Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

He said: ”Kano is among the states that we beat our chests and said that this is ours, because whatever we do, Kano is at the top of our list.

“But because of selfishness, we found ourselves in this situation. We shouldn’t have lost Kano, but everything that happened to a person, God knows.

“We had warned all APC governors in Nigeria to do away with any form of selfishness before the election, and we think it is that selfishness that led us to lose in a state like Kano,” he added.

Adamu blamed APC’s loss on those who, according to him, refused to do what they were told to do.

The APC chairman, however, said when the election noises die down, the party would take action against the erring members.

Adamu added that, God willing, the supplementary elections in Adamawa and Kebbi will be in APC’s favour.