APC dissolves Presidential Campaign Council PCC

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dissolved itself.

The council which was set up in September last year was headed by the Plateau state Governor, Simon Bako Lalong as director general and Hon. James Faleke as Secretary.

“Our great party, APC has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) inaugurated last year to prosecute the 2023 presidential election. The dissolution was contained in a statement jointly signed by the DG of the Council, Gov Simon Lalong and the Secretary, Hon James Faleke”, Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Details later….