APC dismisses Reps ex-minority whip’s suspension

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umagbae South Ward (6), in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State Wednesday has passed a vote of confidence on former Whip of the House of Representative, Rt Hon Samson Osagie dismissing his purported suspension from the party over alleged anti-party activities during the recent national and state elections.

Osagie, who was the Director of Contact and Mobilization, South-South Zone, for the APC Presidential Campaign Council had earlier described the suspension as illegal and against article 21 of the party’s constitution.

Reacting to the Hon Osawe Osayemwenre led group that allegedly suspended Osagie, the chairman of the party in the ward, Hon Clifford Igbineweka in a letter to the state chairman of the party signed by himself and 40 other passed a vote of implicit confidence on him and condemned the purported suspension while urging the party’s leadership to disregard it.

Part of the letter reads “That the complaints against Rt Hon Samson Osagie, neither emanated from his unit, nor ward, nor from the ward Executive of Umagbse South Ward (6) of Uhunmwode Local Government Area where Rt Hon Samson Osagie is a party leader and a registered voter.

“That, prior to the elections, no political meeting was called at any level that Hon Samson was invited that he never attended.

“That to the best of our knowledge RT Hon Samson Osagie campaigned for the party and its candidates prior to the elections and worked assiduously for the party and &s candidates in ail the elections physically and using his hard-earned money to fund campaigns to different units in his ward (ward 6) and supported some other wards physically and financially.”