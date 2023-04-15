APC declares Ododo winner of Kogi guber primary

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The former Auditor General for Local Governments in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election held in the State on Friday.

Ododo, who scored a total of 78,704 votes, won the direct primary election with a wide margin to defeat six other contestants in the governorship race.

About seven other aspirants including the state’s deputy governor, Edward Onoja, Governor Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff, Pharm. Mohammed Asuku, had earlier withdrawn from the gubernatorial race on the eve of the primary election.

Ododo, defeated a fellow Egbira man the Barr. Mohammed Ozigi Salami, who scored 1,506 votes while the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, scored the least number of votes – 311.

The secretary of the Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, on behalf of the chairman of the panel, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, announced the results and declared Mr. Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner of the gubernatorial primary election.