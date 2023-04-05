APC Crisis: NWC sets up 5-man reconciliation committee

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following series of complaints by the National Vice Chairman, North-West, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Lukman, against the leadership style of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party has set up a five-man investigative and reconciliation committee.

Members of the committee are the Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, who will serve as Chairman; Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu; National Vice Chairman, South-East, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, and the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Vanguard gathered that the decision was taken at a crucial, but informal, meeting of the NWC at the party Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

Lukman had, at least thrice, accused the duo of Adamu and Omisore of running the party like their personal estates and usurping the powers of the National Executive Committee, NEC.

It was gathered that the five-member committee will be meeting with the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore soonest.

It was also gathered that the committee, on Wednesday, met with Lukman for about two hours, where he further presented evidences of infractions he accused the Chairman and the Secretary of.

A party source said: “We have set up a five-member committee to wade into the crisis, look into the allegations raised to essentially see how it can be mitigated.

“We are aware that allowing it to fester further, boils down to opening flanks at the end of the day, which if not plugged may put the party in jeopardy.

“That it even degenerated to this extent is a confirmation of the leadership failure of our party.

“No duration limit was given to the committee, but they were charged to thoroughly investigate and find an amiable solution to the crisis.

“We want to see how it can be resolved in an atmosphere that can give every aggrieved person comfort.

“Such situation could worsen, especially when the issue is an internal battle involving members of the NWC.

“I am also aware that Salihu Lukman has tabled his minimum demands that things must be run in accordance with the Constitution of the party and that accountability must not be compromised again.

“They also know that Lukman is a person you cannot ignore or you do so at your own peril,” he added.