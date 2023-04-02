APC berates Adebutu over visit to family of slain INEC official

APC logo

… describes visit as ploy to obstruct police investigation

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday accused the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu of attempting to obstruct police investigation of the murder of Mr. Emmanuel Adeniran by embarking on a ‘panicky and cheap’ visit to the deceased family.

Emmanuel Adeniran, a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC) was allegedly killed hurried by hoodlums in Ogijo area of Sagamu local government area of the State, while on duty during the March 18 governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Adebutu visited the family of the INEC staff few days ago to commiserate with wife and children left behind.

And during a political event in Abeokuta, the former Federal lawmaker blamed the killing on supporters of the ruling APC in the state, who he alleged were trying to arm twist the deceased into doctoring the election results of a polling centre in Ogijo but the political thugs failed.

But reacting, APC through the State Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, dismissed Adebutu’s allegations as “spurious, Trump up, wicked and obstructive.”

The party while commiserating with late Adeniran’s family, described Adebutu’s visitation “as panicky, patronizing, a cheap and wicked way to seek popularity.”

The statement reads: “We have received enquires from media outfits asking for the reaction of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the spurious allegation against our party by the defeated governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, on the gruesome murder of a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Emmanuel Adeniran, who was killed during the March 18, 2023 elections.

“We see Adebutu’s visit to the family as panicky, patronizing, a cheap and wicked way to seek popularity, while his trump-up allegation is not only wicked and obstructive, but also a desperate attempt to block police investigation into the murder of the INEC staff.

“Ladi Adebutu was merely trying to run away from his shadow, which is impossible.

After his woeful loss of election, he has suffered and still suffers from delusion and electoral hangover from his woeful loss. That is why if he is not on the streets with his hirelings protesting, he is visiting INEC office with a hundreds of rented people “to submit a letter”, or making vile and unfounded allegations all over”.

“When he should actually be answering questions from the police and other security agents on his wanton breach of electoral laws and the Constitution during the March 18, 2023 elections, he still strutting the streets like one that is above the law”.

“The death of the deceased officer is painful, condemnable and wickedness of the highest order. Ladi’s panicky popularity-seeking visit to the deceased’s family and his gibberish are attempts to obstruct police investigations. Ogun State people know who is prone to violence; it is in the DNA of PDP”.

“Remember that a police corporal identified as Sunday Idoko was shot dead by unknown gunmen while escorting election results from Ipokia to the Ilaro collation centre on February 24, 2019. Ipokia local government is the home of Ladi Adebutu’s deputy in the March 18 governorship election, Hon. Kunle Akinlade, who was contesting in the 2019 governorship election as a candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM)”.

“The police should use this latest case of gruesome murder of Femi Adeniran to get to the root of dastardly murder of the INEC officer and bring whoever is involved to books. This is also an opportunity to reopen the case of their murdered police officer, Sunday Idoko”.

“Ladi should be reminded, as we have seen during the last elections that: MONEY IS NOT EVERYTHING AND CANNOT BUY EVERYONE.”