APC behind cloning of Obi’s identity, London airport detention — POSN

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

A group of supporters of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, under the aegis of

Peter Obi Support Network, POSN has accused Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC of being behind the cloning of Obi’s identity in Britain, culminating in his recent detention by UK immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in London.

The group in a statement issued yesterday and signed by FCC Onwuasoanya Jones of its Directorate of Strategic Communications expressed shock at the extent to which the APC Government of President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to go in its bid to neutralise the influence of Obi, whom it sees as a nightmare and the main threat to its stolen presidential mandate.

“From spending billions of naira paying lobbyists and sponsoring propaganda teams to the USA and UK, the Buhari-led APC Government has now graduated to sponsoring a clone of Peter Obi in the UK in its desperation to demonise a man widely recognised as the conscience of the nation,” POSN said.

It noted that the passport with which the fake Peter Obi obtained UK Visa, must have been issued by the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, adding, “It is instructive that the Nigerian Government has remained silent on Obi’s unwarranted Heathrow Airport ordeal, one full week after the regrettable incident”.

POSN said that though unfortunate, Obi’s underserved humiliation at Heathrow Airport has its positive sides. “It provided Nigerians at the airport an opportunity to rise in defence of their hero and they did so – for which we’ll eternally be grateful. It also has exposed the dirty anti-Obi scheming of the APC Government as the whole world now knows that whatever crime is committed by the fake Peter Obi has nothing to do with the one and only Peter Gregory Obi, who is universally known and respected for his unimpeachable integrity,” POSN said.

The group advised the Buhari-led APC Government to stop wasting scarce resources seeking Obi’s downfall, adding: “Rather than be discouraged, this can only make Obi more resolute in recovering his stolen mandate through the judicial process and in rededicating himself to the crucial task on helping to birth a new Nigeria, which, of course, is very much possible.”