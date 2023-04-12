Anyawu emerges as PDP governorship candidate in Imo

The National Secretary of the PDP, Sen. Samuel Anyawu has emerged candidate of the party for the Nov. 11 governorship election in Imo.

Anyawu’s emergence followed the party’s primaries held at the PDP Secretariat on Wednesday in Owerri.

The Chairman of the Panel, Mr Kenneth Okon, said Anyawu, who was elected unopposed by the 915 delegates, polled 802 votes.

Okon, who said 853 delegates were accredited for the exercise, noted that 21 votes were invalid, seven delegates voted No, while 23 delegates abstained from the exercise.

“We were sent here to do only one thing. The errand and mission statement is very clear; to conduct the governorship primaries that will produce a candidate for our great party in Imo, who will win the election.

“Imo PDP is ready to take over power. I congratulate the PDP family for being prepared to take over the mantle of leadership in the state.

“PDP is a peaceful party from inception and has remained so. We want to use Imo to launch the national peace in our great party,” Okon said.

He commended the delegates as well as the security agencies, observers and INEC for their resilience, steadfastness and commitment.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party, Mr Charles Ugwu said the quest of the Imo PDP to produce a consensus candidate during the primaries, followed the necessary steps required for affirmation.

In his acceptance speech, Anyawu commended the delegates, national and state leaders as well as party faithful for their support.

He said the peaceful conduct of the primaries marked the beginning of the liberation of the state from “oppressive forces”.

Anyawu, who described his candidacy as “divine and a mission to rescue Imo”, said his experience as former chairman, Ikeduru Local Government Area, member of the state and national assemblies prepared him for the task.

He also commended the former governor, Mr Emeka Ihedioha for his sacrifices and decision to step down from the primaries.

“I do not take this privilege and honour for granted. I am further inspired that my emergence is a product of wide consultations and deliberations within our party in line with expressed confidence and trust for me to lead the party.

“My election as the governorship candidate of PDP and the eventual victory at the Nov. 11 governorship election will usher purposeful and development-driven administration in Imo,” he noted.

Anyawu solicited the support of all to achieve the desired success and urged them to remain united in the interest of the party.